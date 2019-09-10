Riverdale to receive award from gay rights education group for ‘groundbreaking storytelling about LGBTQ relationships

more-lifestyle

The cast and creators of Riverdale will receive an award from a gay rights education group for the show’s portrayal of LGBTQ relationships in a high school setting.

The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network announced Monday that Riverdale will be honoured with its Gamechanger Award. The group cited the show’s “groundbreaking storytelling about LGBTQ relationships” as why it was chosen to receive the honour.

The CW series is a modern take on the Archie comics characters. Its stars include KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch.

The group known as GLSEN was founded in 1990 to address LGBTQ issues in K-12 education.

The GLSEN Respect Awards will be bestowed at a gala in Beverly Hills, California, on October 25, and will also honour Octavia Spencer .

Previous Gamechanger Award honorees include Yara Shahidi and Zendaya.

