Save the globe one ride at a time. Opt for these eco-friendly commuting options

A few startups are working to create business models that promote the idea of smart commuting that helps to reduce pollution, save money and protect the environment. We tell you about a few such services:

Aaveg

Unlike app-based cab services, which transact directly with customers, Aaveg has been set up to meet the transportation requirement of corporates. It has helped to reduce carbon emissions, decongest roads and save money.

Mobycy

Started in the year 2017, Gurgaon-based Mobycy is India’s first dockless bicycle sharing app. As a Green Tech Company, Mobycy is bringing the unique “Uber for bicycles” feature in India. It presents commuters with smart bicycles for short-distance connect, reduces the carbon footprint and improves fitness levels of riders. The start-up is also recognised under the Indian Government’s DIPP-Start Up India program. They offer facilities like cashless wallet payments and geo-fencing as well.

MoveInSync

MoveInSync helps companies manage their employee transportation in a cheaper and more efficient manner with state-of-the-art technology. MoveinSync also promotes paperless procedures apart from cab share.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more