e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia weigh in on postpartum weight loss

Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia talk about the pressure of losing the postpartum weight quickly.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia talk about the pressure of losing the postpartum weight quickly.
Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia talk about the pressure of losing the postpartum weight quickly.(Instagram)
         

For most, motherhood is a lifetime jovialness, however many young mothers can feel the pressure of losing the postpartum weight quickly. This is especially true for celebrity moms.

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, who is married to model-actor Angad Bedi, was blessed with her baby girl Mehr last November, and has spoken boldly against being fat-shamed after pregnancy, in a note on social media.

Asked about the pressure, she told IANSlife that it is there but does not bother her. “I have always tried to raise my voice in this regard. I believe this pressure needs to stop for everyone not just celebrities. I feel one should be fit. Fitness is a priority but not “fitting into” society’s standards regarding looks. As a new mom I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter,” the 39-year-old said.

She has also launched a ‘Freedom To Feed’ campaign against the taboo of public breastfeeding.

Her best friend and industry colleague Soha Ali Khan, 41, has also been vocal about the issue.

It is not healthy for any woman to deal with such pressures, said Soha. The actor tied the knot with actor Kunal Khemu in 2015, and actively posts about their 2-year-old daughter Inaaya.

“It is high time people start respecting women and mothers for who they are and not focus on how they look,” she added.

“Motherhood is a beautiful feeling and the postpartum weight is a part of it. Every mother has the right to choose her fitness regimen and take her own time,” Soha signed off.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 16:58 IST

tags
top news
Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge
Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge
P Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail
P Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail
Elected BJP legislative party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
Elected BJP legislative party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle