e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Study reveals veterans with PTSD suffer from rare sleep disorder

Researchers next want to probe whether the disorder, known as REM sleep behaviour disorder or RBD, might provide an early signal of the development of neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 28, 2019 17:57 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Normally during sleep that coincides with rapid eye movement, or REM sleep, muscles are effectively paralysed
Normally during sleep that coincides with rapid eye movement, or REM sleep, muscles are effectively paralysed(Unsplash)
         

A study has revealed that military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) experience a thrashing form of sleep behaviour at a rate that is far higher than the general population.

Researchers next want to probe whether the disorder, known as REM sleep behaviour disorder or RBD, might provide an early signal of the development of neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.

Normally during sleep that coincides with rapid eye movement, or REM sleep, muscles are effectively paralysed.

In cases of RBD, brain control of muscle paralysis is impaired, resulting in people acting out dreams during REM sleep, sometimes causing injuries to themselves or their partners. It is estimated to affect less than one per cent of the general population.

That proportion rose to 9 per cent of the 394 veterans in the study published in the journal -- SLEEP -- and further swelled to 21 per cent among those with PTSD.

“This is important because, in the general population, RBD has been linked to Parkinson’s disease, and RBD often precedes classic symptoms of Parkinson’s by years,” said senior author Miranda Lim, MD, PhD, a staff physician at the VA and assistant professor of neurology, medicine and behavioural neuroscience in the OHSU School of Medicine.

“We don’t know whether veterans who have PTSD and higher rates of RBD will go on to develop Parkinson’s, but it is an important question we need to answer,” added Miranda Lim.

Researchers suspect chronic stress on the brain may play a role in causing the sleep disorder in veterans with PTSD, as many veterans have been exposed to a concussion which potentially accelerates neurodegenerative processes.

“RBD seems to be highly prevalent in veterans with a history of trauma,” said lead author Jonathan Elliott, PhD, a research physiologist at the Portland VA and assistant professor of neurology in the OHSU School of Medicine.

Doctors involved in the study, including co-authors Kristianna Weymann, PhD, RN, a clinical assistant professor in OHSU School of Nursing, and Dennis Pleshakov, a student at the OHSU School of Medicine, will continue to track research participants with RBD, looking for early signs of Parkinson’s or other neurodegenerative conditions.

Although there are several therapies to ease some of the symptoms of Parkinson’s, including tremor and fatigue, so far there has been no definitive therapy to prevent it.

Clinical trials for promising therapies are usually conducted well after patients have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, at a stage that may be too late to reverse the symptoms.

Lim said that identifying patients with RBD presents an opportunity to identify people earlier in the disease course, and potentially provides a more viable window to test promising interventions.

“By the time a patient shows classic symptoms of Parkinson’s, it may be too late,” Lim said. “If you could intervene when people first start to show RBD, maybe you could prevent later symptoms of Parkinson’s.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 17:57 IST

tags
top news
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
Iconic dialogue from ‘Sholay’ is Shiv Sena’s dart at BJP over economy
Iconic dialogue from ‘Sholay’ is Shiv Sena’s dart at BJP over economy
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
EU approves Brexit extension up to January 31
EU approves Brexit extension up to January 31
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle