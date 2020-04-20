Survival tales of small businesses: How Insta stores are coping amid lockdown?

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:05 IST

While the Covid-19 crisis has spelt doom on economies all around the world, it is the small businesses that have struggled a lot since the lockdown began on March 25. Many small Instagram boutiques, who depend solely on delivery partners, are facing a massive brunt of the current situation.

“Our delivery process is closed since March 20. It is very challenging. We can’t even expect customers to make order because why should they block their money a month or two in advance when there is so much ambiguity,” shares Dipti Gupta, founder of The Velvet Box, a home furnishing store.

Kolkata based-apparel designer Shamima Akhtar, who runs women’s ethnic wear brand Myraa, says even during the lockdown she has been taking orders but not able to ship them as logistics aren’t open.

“The order quantity ratio has decreased ever since the lockdown began. Now I have to pay my employees, electricity bills, so this is such a hard time for all the small businesses owners. If this total lockdown continues, then I have to stop taking orders as well,” Akhtar shares.

Other than the situation being a complete logistical nightmare for these businesses, they are also concerned about how their whole revenue cycle has gone for a toss.

Delhi’s Najafgarh-based Neha Pathak, who runs a home decor company The Hippie Saaz and sells only via an app, reveals that the whole production process has been put on hold.

“Since we can’t deliver anything to our customers as of now, we have requested them to give us a time buffer of 10 days post the lockdown is over. All the orders can be easily prepared and shipped in that 10 days period. We can ensure the safety from our end as well,” she says.

For Megha Tokas, too, this has been the worst time for her digital stationary company, Unorthodox Peeps. “Being a small business means that major parts of our production like raw material and printing are handled by third-party sources and then comes the logistics. Since everything is completely shut down, we are crippled too,” she shares.

But what’s keeping them going is their loyal customer base, as they are continuing to support them and order.

“People have been very kind and supportive in this period. Offers are getting good response even during this lockdown. But people are responding well,” Pathak adds.

Echoing similar sentiments, Tokas adds that her customers are still placing orders despite not knowing when the product will actually be delivered to them. “They are putting their faith in us, in our brand and in me, and I want to give it all back to them by providing the best buying experience possible,” she says.