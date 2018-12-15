Talking all things Spanish with maestro chef Andoni Luis Aduriz
Churros are not just dessert, and sangria is not the favourite drink in Spain, says chef Andoni Luis Aduriz.
If you thought Spanish cuisine was all about thin tortillas, sangrias and chilies — you are in for a surprise. Spanish food is just as diverse, and rich in flavours as its Indian counterpart. Recently, the mad professor of global gastronomy— Spanish chef Andoni Luis Aduriz was in town and he interpreted a 10-course menu embodying the Mugaritz (his two Michelin starred restaurant) experience, through Indian ingredients, as a part of the ITC global tastes. Excerpts from a conversation with us:
Indian itinerary
India is a very interesting destination for us. The idea is to share our experience and to learn. To learn about products, people, culture, landscapes…
Linkages in Spanish and Indian cuisine
I would say that what Indian and Spanish cuisine have in common is that both are rich gastronomies with a great variety of ingredients, colours, and techniques. What I most appreciate in gastronomy is variety — of textures, colours, flavours, and India offers it all.
Busting Spanish food myths
Myth: Paella is for dinner/is a seafood dish
Truth: Paella (a rice dish) can be for dinner or lunch or for another time. It is a very versatile food and can be had with seafood, meat, fish.…
Myth: Churros are for dessert
Truth: At Mugaritz, we decided some years ago to blur the borders between ‘first dishes’, ‘second dishes’, ‘desserts’. We believe divisions limit the experience.
Myth: Dinner is at 6pm, is the main meal of the day
Dinner time is something cultural. In Spain, for example, we usually have it at 9pm. This hour is too late for the French or the English, who are used to having dinner pretty earlier.
Myth: Sangria is the favourite drink of the Spanish
Truth: I can’t say which drink Spanish people like the most. It also depends on the region. Where I live in the Basque Country, we drink a lot cider and txakoli (dry white wine).
Myth: Tapas is a food, that it’s meant to be ordered at once to make a full dinner, and that they are always small in size
Truth: Tapas are small portions of any kind of Spanish cuisine. They can be cold or hot, and perfect for sharing among different people, along with a good conversation.
Myth: Spanish food is spicy
Not especially.
