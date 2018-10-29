The art of bringing together storytelling, content and brands

Telling powerful stories is a great way to build long-lasting connections with your audience. Gripping stories engage consumers and build brand loyalty, helping to create relationships between customers and companies for the long run.

With respect to this aspect, ‘Storytelling on the internet: Tying content to brand goals,’ was the topic of discussion at Brand Studio Live recently, which is part of the HT Brand Leadership Series, an event hosted jointly by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia. The event, which brings together the brains behind the country’s top brands, is an annual property launched by Hindustan Times Digital Streams.

Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Digital Officer of Madison and Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer at Wavemaker spoke to us during the event about the art of storytelling, internet vs television and whether celebrities are integral to brand advertsiements.

How do you tell brand stories?

Karthik Nagarajan- You should tell a story in a way that the audience loves it. The stories need to be audience centric because you are living in a world where you are competing with 50 other things which the audience wants to see. Once that is achieved then the brand messaging needs to be an integral part of that story. Ofcourse, the advantage of being a brand is that you already know which audience is your target.

Vishal Chinchankar- To a large extent I agree with Kartik. You need to tell stories which the audience wants to hear, but it needs to be done in a subtle way. You need to speak in the language that the audience understands.

What is the difference between telling stories for the internet and television?

Karthik Nagarajan- I think we oversimplify this entire discussion by calling it internet vs television. Even within television, there is a difference in the way which Wimbledon will be seen compared to how Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi would be watched. The advantage of a broad platform like Facebook or Youtube is that I know exactly who is seeing my video and for how long. I have so many data points.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 17:31 IST