This Instagram handle documents adventures of Lola, the fashionable pink car

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 14:28 IST



Rolling in the streets of London is a bubblegum-pink Nissan Figaro, who has become somewhat of a celebrity online. She goes by the name Lola, and she has been garnering fame on Instagram with over 18.5 thousand followers on her handle @lepinkfigaro and has adventures from the streets of Paris, photo shoots with models and selfies with Londoners. Lola is a resident at Covent Garden London, and works with Bei Na Wei, a digital designer. Her Instagram features everything pink, as well as sponsorships with fashion brands, designers and even flower shops.

Lola on her adventure in Paris, France. ( Instagram/ lepinkfigaro )

She even featured with Megan Hess, who is an acclaimed fashion illustrator who has worked with some of the most prestigious fashion designers and luxury brands around the world, such as Chanel, Dior, Cartier, Montblanc and Tiffany & Co.

Lola with Megan Hess. ( Instagram/ lepinkfigaro )

Lola may seem British with her classic round lamps, curvy lines and folding roof but Figaros were showcased by Nissan at the 1989 Tokyo Motor Show under the banner Back to the Future. Against a backdrop of overwhelming customer demand, Nissan decided to build it. Initially only 20,000 were made, but the demand for them was too high Nissan had to create a lottery with 100,000 tickets to satisfy the potential customers. The 20,000 lucky owners had a choice of four colours, representing the four seasons in Japan. The rarest is the Topaz Mist (autumn); just 2,000 cars were finished in this colour. There were 6,000 examples each in Lapis Grey (winter), Emerald Green (spring), and Pale Aqua (summer). The Figaro is a product of the nineties – the retro roadster was built by Nissan in 1991.

Go check out Lola and her adventures on Instagram. ( Instagram/ lepinkfigaro )

There are around 4,500 Figaros in the UK, most are imports as the model was never officially sold here. The cars range in price from around £2,000 to over £20,000.

Go check out Lola and her adventures on Instagram and give her a follow.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter