Love yourself: This new campaign encourages women to embrace their scars

A new campaign, urging people living with disfigurements to embrace and love their scars, is getting immense popularity on social media. The campaign called Love Disfigure was created by Sylvia Mac from Stepney, London, to raise awareness.

It also supports those with disfigurements, who may not feel confident in their appearance, quoted The Independent. To raise awareness for the cause and show that scars are nothing to be ashamed of, they recently held a swimwear photo shoot where women and children proudly showed off their scars.

On Instagram, where the pictures have already received over 100 likes, people have been expressing their support. “This is amazing,” wrote one woman. “Beautiful, inspirational, and brave,” wrote another.

