Valentine’s Day 2019: 5 gifts to give your man

One of the ways of letting your loved ones know how special you are to them is by gifting them something that would be cherished. But choosing the right gift sometimes becomes a difficult option. Even though you might love your husband or boyfriend a lot, at times it becomes tricky to zero in on the right present for them.

We’ve rounded up some gift options which you can present your better half with if you feel they might like any of the options given below. The prices range from reasonable to expensive, so choose wisely and see if you like any of these V-Day surprises!

Gift box

Gift your man a one-stop gift pack which has all the grooming essentials. The gift box by Man’s Company is for Rs 2699 and can be purchased on their website or any of the Archies stores. The gift box comprises the following:

Charcoal Body Wash - Lemongrass and Cinnamon (250 ml)

Charcoal Shampoo - Pepper Mint and Clove (250 ml)

Charcoal Face Scrub - Lemongrass and Eucalyptus (100 gm)

Charcoal Face Wash - Ylang Ylang and Argan (100 ml)

Charcoal Cleansing Gel - Black Pepper and Bergamot (100 ml)

Charcoal Soap Bar (125 gm)

Heart shaped gifts

Instead of gifting the same old chocolates which are available in the market, opt for surprising your man with heart-shaped chocolates by Snapdeal. Priced at Rs 449, Their special heart-shaped chocolate box contains six heart shape chocolates and three ‘I love u’ embossed assorted chocolates.

Cufflinks

Ditch the t-shirts which you’ve gifted your man on previous occasions and make his day by gifting him a pair of quirky cufflinks, the modern gentleman’s style amour.

The Bro Code has various interesting cufflinks shaped as bowties, bikes, flowers and more with the price depending upon which piece you choose.

Ties

Sticking to style, from the formal Valentine look to any corporate look these ties available on Shopclues.com exude a neat, sharp look. Made from soft and lightweight fabric, they tie showcases an exquisite design that will give your man’s attire a smart finish.

Italian leather bags

Corneliani has bags moulded in Italian woven leather that highlights the accurate details and makes it stylish and exquisite. To make your Valentine easily transition from office to leisure and travel, you could gift him the spacious ‘Boston Bag’ made of Italian leather.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 14:40 IST