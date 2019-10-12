e-paper
Watch your weight before 40, else face cancer risk

According to the researchers, 27,881 individuals were diagnosed with cancer during follow-up, of which 9,761 (35 percent) were obesity-related.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
If you are overweight before age 40, the risk of developing cancer increases.
If you are overweight before age 40, the risk of developing cancer increases. (Unsplash )
         


Researchers have found that being overweight before the age of 40 could increase the risk of various cancers in adults.

“Obesity is an established risk factor for several cancers. In this study, we have focused on the degree, timing and duration of overweight and obesity in relation to cancer risk,” said study author Tone Bjorge, Professor at University of Bergen in Norway.

For the findings, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, the research team wanted to find out how adult overweight (BMI over 25) and obesity (BMI over 30) increase the risk of different types of cancer.

The researchers used data for 2,20,000 individuals from the Me-Can study, with participants from Norway, Sweden and Austria.

Data from health examinations, including information on height and weight, were linked to data from national cancer registries.

According to the researchers, 27,881 individuals were diagnosed with cancer during follow-up, of which 9,761 (35 percent) were obesity-related.

The study showed that if you were overweight before age 40, the risk of developing cancer increases by: 70 percent for endometrial cancer, 58 percent for male renal-cell cancer, 29 percent for male colon cancer and 15 percent for all obesity-related cancers (both sexes).

Obese participants (BMI over 30) at the first and second health examination had the highest risk of developing obesity-related cancer, compared to participants with normal BMI.

“The risk increased by 64 percent for male participants and 48 percent for females,” Bjorge added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 13:46 IST

