We Are Listening: I was sexually harassed but I am not a victim anymore

They say demons come in your dreams. But mine came in real life, when I was about to drift into dreams one night. My second cousin, who had come over to our house for a few days, crept in my bed and started touching me. I froze. I was taken over by fear, disbelief that my cousin would do it. I was 15. I didn’t know how to fight back. He kept fondling and before he could unzip, I pushed him, but he still masturbated on me. I felt grossly violated, but I didn’t know what to do.

Next day I pretend everything was normal, and he took his train back home. But I kept living in the disgust for four years. I had joined college in Delhi, and my maid once told me that a neighbour was sexually harassing her. Something came over me. I called up her neighbour and threatened police action. My maid didn’t want to go to police or talk about it for fear of bringing shame to her family name. But I assured her I was there for her. Her abuse stopped that day and that changed something inside me. I called up my second cousin and confronted him. When i threatened him of telling everything to his wife and parents, he started whimpering. Though I didn’t tell on him, but seeing him like that gave me more power. I freed myself of that night’s guilt and I don’t feel like a victim at all.

Thank you for letting me share this. I want everyone to know that it’s not our fault, it’s not the fault of the victim and if we report these horrible people, they would dare not do this again, ever to anyone. It’s never our fault.

