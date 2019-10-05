Man booked for sending pornographic video clip, lewd messages

cities

Gurugram: The police booked an unidentified man for allegedly using abusive language over the phone and sending obscene messages and a pornographic video clip to a 25-year-old woman in the city on Friday. The victim is a resident of Palam Vihar and works with an MNC on Sohna Road, said the police.

In her complaint, she stated that the suspect had called her and when she objected, he started abusing her. He has been sending her obscene messages via WhatsApp and SMS for the past 20 days. According to the police complaint, the victim has allegedly received at least 20 calls and messages from the suspect, who remains unidentified.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said the police were verifying the three mobile numbers that were used by the suspect to make calls and send the text and WhatsApp messages and the pornographic video clip. “The complainant, in her statement, stated that the suspect used to send her messages, whenever she left the office. Initially, she ignored, thinking that someone is playing a prank on her,” he said, adding that the woman was shocked by the content of the messages. She informed her family members and blocked the number.

She then reached out to the police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified person, the police said, adding that she could not identify the number. A case was filed under Section 3 of 354A (Sexual harassment ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar police station. The investigation is currently underway, the police said.

