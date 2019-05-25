Weekend special events in Pune

SAVOUR

Special Thai dishes at Novotel, Pune

What: Indulge in a variety of dishes such as the Tom Yum Soup, Som Tam, Tom Kha Kai, Pad Thai Noodles, Khao Pad, Satays, Thai Panang Vegetable Curry and much more at this Sunday brunch titled, Flavours of Thai

Where:The Square, Novotel, Pune

When: On May 26, from 12.30pm to 4pm.

GORGE ON

Chef Ashwin at Hyatt Regency, Vimannagar

What: Enjoy a scrumptious South Indian brunch with dishes such as Punugulu (South Indian Dimsum), Mappila Mutton Biryani, Gunpodwer Squid Fry, Banana Paniyaram and much more

Where:The Café, Hyatt Regency, Vimannagar

When: On May 26, from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Flavours from South

What: Experience the spirit of South India at ‘Dakshin Virundhu’ through an exclusively crafted menu by the culinary chefs of the hotel, the enriching flavours will be weaved with rich taste, aroma, textures and will be beyond podi idli, varities of dosa and uttapam. The menu is curated from the five states - Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The festival will have live counters of kalapam, Malabar paratha, medu wada, dal wada, idiyappam, kuzhi paniyaram, pesarattu, kalappam, thengai puttu and much more to offer

Where: Cafe Blu - Radisson Blu, Hinjawadi

When: Till May 31, from 7pm to11pm.

Paint the town

Painting workshop by Meenakshi Jigjinni

What: Participate in a summer blossom painting workshop and learn the nuances of art. The workshop is titled, Manogat and will be held in acrylic by Meenakshi Jigjinni. The idea is to let your mind free and learn the language of art

Where: Urja Studio Cafe, Wakad

When: On May 26, from 3pm to 6pm.

First Published: May 25, 2019 18:41 IST