Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 18-24, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:09 IST

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Your charm is working overtime, nobody can resist the charisma you are giving out. As far as career is concerned, you feel as if your entourage are more able to accomplish things. Supported by Strength, your colleagues are taking advantage of an energy you lack. You are represented by the Hermit, who is encouraging you to let yourself be guided by others.

Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Love: The World Mood: The Strength

Career: The Hermit

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

The combination of the Hermit and the Devil indicates a possessive and jealous love. Try to demand a bit less, your relationship will be more harmonious. The combination of

Temperance and the Wheel of Fortune is a sign of your projects picking up speed. You’re not far from harvesting the fruits of hard work. Some of you might be in for a bonus.

Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Green

Love: The Devil Mood: The Wheel of Fortune

Career: Temperance

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

What a strange combination for your love life this week - Hermit encourages you to be secretive and the Empress opens the doors of communication – looks like you may expect mood swings of your partner. In terms of work, everything’s going wonderfully well! The Wheel of Fortune brings dynamism and opportunity to you personally, the Empress promises an ideal time to touch base with people who could help advance your career.

Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: The Hermit Mood: The Empress

Career: The Wheel of Fortune

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

The Magician and the Empress are encouraging you to move ahead with charm and spontaneity, especially where love life is concerned. If you are in a committed relationship, articulate your feelings for each other openly. Diplomacy is your strong point at work as indicated by the alliance of the Emperor and the Empress. Healthwise, there’s nothing to worry.

Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: The Magician Mood: The Empress

Career: The Emperor

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Justice on the love front is likely to clear misunderstandings, develop harmonious togetherness. Change is in the air on the work front, but you’re not the driving force behind it. Strong will of the Chariot, under the influence of the reserved Hermit, allows others to take necessary steps to wrap up projects you’ve been involved with.

Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: Justice Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Hermit

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

You are likely to find yourself glowing from the inside. The combination of the Sun and Temperance guarantees harmony, conjugal and blissful happiness. You are in great spirits and nothing clouds your vision on the academic front. At work, success is on the cards! The Fool and the Sun hand it to you on a silver platter, with all the moral or financial reward that comes with it. It’s your moment of glory – make the most of it! Your popularity is bound to grow this week.

Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Lavender

Love: Temperance Mood: The Sun

Career: The Fool

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

The Hermit and Judgement signal eagerness to express feelings for someone special and overcome the feelings of solitude troubling you off late. The Sun promises new sources of income and Hermit suggests you to plan your investments wisely. Your tact, way with words is likely to make you step up the corporate ladder. An amazing offer on the property front is possible; just be a little patient.

Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: The Judgement Mood: The Hermit

Career: The Sun

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

As far as love life is concerned, you can now see light at the end of the tunnel. After fighting hard to preserve your freedom, under the joint influence of the Magician and the Fool, you’re ready to throw yourself head first into love. At work, the Temperance assures the support of your colleagues, making everything smooth. Seniors are likely to rely on your competence and give you power, authority.

Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Colour: White

Love: The Fool Mood: The Magician

Career: Temperance

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

You have full confidence in the power of love. Your magnetic charm makes you shine both inside and outside. Guided by your lucky Star, you are projecting a quiet Strength, which draws people to you. In your work environment, the confrontation between Justice and Strength reactivates certain practical issues. Choices may appear tough but you would be able to re-establish the required balance. Students are likely to stay on the forefront and display excellence in the academics.

Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: The Star Mood: Strength

Career: Justice

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

Surprises, unexpected encounters, intuition, easy-going conviviality – it’s all there to make this a perfect time in romantic life. Under the aegis of Judgement, Heirophant, you might receive a proposal from the one you like. In the professional realm, make the best of ideas that come to you. Under influence of Death, Judgement, mind is alert, intuition sharp to let anyone take you for a ride on financial front.

Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: The Heirophant Mood: The Judgement

Career: Death

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

If you’ve been dreaming about a romantic dinner for two, you might be in for a surprise. In your professional life, the Fool and the Lovers are causing you to think before taking a plunge. A good rapport with the seniors at work can be expected in the second half of the week. Students appearing for competitive exams should focus. Those planning to travel abroad are likely to find things falling in place.

Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Off White

Love: The Heirophant Mood: The Fool

Career: The Lovers

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

The cards of Strength and the Sun make your relationship gain passion, regardless of whether you’ve been together for a long time or not. At work, you’ll be in sparkling form. The Empress gives you all the determination and intelligence you need to turn the situation to your advantage. Students should make sure they take care not to wear themselves out but keep momentum going! Impromptu expenditures may yet be unable to daunt your finance stature.

Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Colour: Green

Love: The Sun Mood: Strength

Career: The Empress

(Ma Prem Ritambhara has been reading Tarot cards professionally in Mumbai, Pune, Zurich and New Delhi, for the last 15 years and continues to do so from her studio at home in New Delhi. Her clientele is from all over the world, from all walks of life, and she reads cards, predicts, counsels and heals professionals, business people, men, women, children, students and couples. She conducts individual as well as group readings. Contact her at ritambhara7@gmail.com.)

