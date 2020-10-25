Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 25-31, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Much happening on the professional front is likely to keep you occupied this week. A superior is likely to be pleased with your performance. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to find a good mentor. A good time recalling old memories is likely to prove therapeutic. Cards advise you to budget your expenses but also promise an increase in earnings in the second half of the week. Those in search of a rental property are likely to settle with something of their choice.

Love: Lovers

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: Ace of Swords

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

The Emperor makes you work in close coordination with the higher ups at the work place. This is the time to establish the rapport with them and enjoy the benefits in the long run. The combination of Two of Cups and Ten of Cups promises a happy environment overall. The family will be supportive and your lover will have a “Yes” mood for everything as well. Could you ask for more? Cards indicate a good time to buy or sell a property. Students are likely to overshadow their competitors on the academic front.

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: The Emperor

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

The cards are in charge of your emotional life. This is going to be a great week for meeting new people or reinforcing the relationship you already have. Occurrence of the Fool card indicates the new beginnings that you have been thinking off late. It is time to get going now. Bring your ideas to execution as you are likely to attract fame sooner than you may think of. Your desire for a good health would motivate you to work out regularly. Avoid putting your hands in a property deal without the complete clarity.

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Fool

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Ace of Swords displays victory at the professional front. Be it a better role designation or money - whatever you had been looking for is likely to come to you now. Passing high standards set by someone on the academic front is likely to pump in huge motivation. The home front appears to be serene. Health problems start fading off slowly and steadily. The Magician is likely to sprinkle some freshness on the love front. The week is exceptionally good on the travel and property front too.

Love: Magician

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Ace of Swords

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

You may be required to take some tough decisions at work but the good part is your approach is likely to meet success. Redoing the house may be on your mind. Additional perks are likely to come in as a pleasant surprise for those who have been waiting for it. Your strong will power may make you try a new and interesting workout schedule. Lover is likely to acknowledge your efforts to keep up the momentum of your relationship. An ancestral property may come in your name.

Love: The High Priestess

Mood: Hermit

Career: Knight of Swords

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

The Sun promises a bright and happy love life this week. Combining with the energies of Four of Coins, it wants you to manage your savings well and avoid overstepping the budget. At work, weigh your words properly before you speak or you may offend some one. Also, avoid keep anything pending on the work front. A family youngster may need your time and attention; so, remain available. Those wanting to shed weight are likely to find a good mentor for guidance on health front.

Love: The Sun

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: Ten of Wands

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Your initiatives in the work arena are likely to be applauded by the seniors. A course completed well in time will give you immense sense of satisfaction. Some of you are likely to be invited for a prestigious event. Investment in property is likely to yield good profits. Cards advise you to stay disciplined with your digestive system. You gain confidence to share your secret love life with your family and the cards promise celebrations as well.

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Knight of Coins

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

A long journey should better be postponed to some other week. Avoid being lured by someone to spend on things that you do not require. Meeting too many people on the social front may not be in your mind. Your words of wisdom can make someone excel in their life. The festive spirit is likely to keep you occupied bringing fun and gaiety at home. A difference of opinion with someone on the professional front may upset your peace of mind in the latter part of the week.

Love: Queen of Swords

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Seven of Cups

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

A lazy approach on the work front needs to be immediately kicked out. Homemakers may be busy giving their home a new makeover. Someone’s suggestion is likely to benefit you from making an error on the finance front. Staying incommunicado on the love front is going to lead you nowhere. Talk it out and lighten your heart. Travel stars shine bright and are likely to make you go for a relaxing getaway. Students need to put in more hard work to stay ahead of others.

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Justice

Career: Five of Coins

Lucky No: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

You may feel comfortable in your own shell but those around you may want to pull you out of it and become a bit more social. This is a good week to get rid of the hassles in implementing a plan on the business front. Compromise on the work front would be required. Freshers are likely to gel well with the new environment and the scope of work. Diligently following the health routine is going to have a positive outcome. The cupid arrow strikes those in search of love.

Love: The Fool

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: The Hanged Man

Lucky No: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

This is the week which will make you smile. Money flows in from unexpected sources making the financial front stronger. An outing with the family is much indicated. Work wise, things are very much in your favour. Some of you are likely to hear of promotion or transfer to the location of your choice. Parents are likely to give a nod to your love relationship. Attracting limelight on the social front is much indicated. Health front appears to be stable.

Love: The Star

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: The Moon

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

You are likely to hit the jackpot this week as cards promise monetary gains. Your professional competence is likely to bag you some great offers. Lover’s hospitality is likely to win your heart. A small guidance on the health front is likely to help you build a better stamina. An achievement is oriented for those in the field of sports or education. Homemakers are likely to attract praise. If travel is on your mind; plan it in the second half of the week.

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: The Wheel of Fortune

Career: Ace of Coins

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Rust

(Ma Prem Ritambhara has been reading Tarot cards professionally in Mumbai, Pune, Zurich and New Delhi, for the last 15 years and continues to do so from her studio at home in New Delhi. Her clientele is from all over the world, from all walks of life, and she reads cards, predicts, counsels and heals professionals, business people, men, women, children, students and couples. She conducts individual as well as group readings. Contact her at ritambhara7@gmail.com.)

