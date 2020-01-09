Werewolves and sex: 5 myths about the Lunar Eclipse

more-lifestyle

Ever since humans could see, the Moon has been regarded as a power or God that looks down upon humans with it’s glowing beauty. It has been believed to be made of cheese, to be harbouring aliens who judge us, or is a big poster put in this stimulation. Come the events of Lunar eclipses, these myths and stories get more and more wild. Lunar eclipse’s have been seen as a challenge to daily life, and a cluster of negative energy that fuels murderous animals, murderous demons and murderous people. The first Lunar eclipse of the century is expected to happen this Friday. Here are five wild myths about Lunar eclipse.

1. Do Not Have Sex

In Hindu tradition, it is believed Lunar eclipses are a sign of a bad omen and sex would result in a collection of bad energy and failure. There is no scientific explanation for this, for all we know, that was a cover up for a bad night in bed.

2. Werewolves Come Alive

With pop culture references, a werewolf is meant to transform into its strongest, blood-thirsty self on the night of a Lunar eclipse. Harry Potter may be a fun read, but Remus Lupin will not haunt your neighbourhood this Friday. Although, it would be a good time to binge Teen Wolf and Twilight.

3. Get Rid of Sins

There are variations of this myth that are still practised in parts of the world. The Batammaliba people in Togo and Benin believe this is a night to resolve old feuds and a night for coming together, to have a peaceful night. In ancient Inka Empire traditions, it is a night to chase away the jaguar swallowing the moon by making noise at the sky; it may be a good stress reliever but don’t start screaming at the moon this Friday.

4. Coming Apocalypse

In many religions, a lunar eclipse is said to be a sign of the apocalypse or the world ending. According to the Norse mythology, eclipses are premonition to Ragnarok which is the cataclysmic destruction of the cosmos and everything in it. The Bible says that an eclipse is a sign of God’s Final Hour, and the beginning of the apocalypse. The world may be ending, but it might have to do with nuclear war more than a lunar eclipse.

5. Food and Drink

It is believed that food goes bad and is not safe for consumption during or after the lunar eclipse, the same goes for drinks. It supposedly manifests negative energy in it and starts rotting. The truth is the UV rays of the moon will not affect your leftovers, so don’t hesitate to have that midnight snack.





