Lunar Eclipse on January 10: Here’s when and where to watch the eclipse

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 10:34 IST

India is all set to witness the first celestial event of 2020. January 10 will witness the first of four Penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020.

The lunar eclipse will be visible from India as well as other Asian countries and Europe, Africa, and Australia. The lunar eclipse will be seen for four hours, starting on January 10 and ending on January 11.

For the unversed, this will be a penumbral lunar eclipse or chandra grahan, which means that the moon will travel through the faint penumbral portion of Earth’s shadow. The other three penumbral lunar eclipses are slated to take place on June 5, July 5 and November 30.

A penumbral lunar eclipse is also called a “wolf moon”.

Where the lunar eclipse can be seen

The first lunar eclipse of the season will be seen in some parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, much of North America, east in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Arctic.

The eclipse will be visible all across India.

When

As per NASA reports, the lunar eclipse will start at 10:37 pm on the full moon night of January 10. It will last for four hours, till 2:42 am of January 11. The Penumbral Eclipse will begin at 22:37:44 (IST) on January 10, will reach the Maximum Eclipse at 00:40:02 (IST) on January 11, and will end at 02:42:19 (IST) on January 11.

Precautions to take

Usually, there are a number of precautions that should be followed when any eclipse appears. First of all, it is safe to look at a lunar eclipse with bare eyes. There are no special glasses required.

There are certain traditional beliefs attached with eclipse, such as it having a strong effect on body cycles. There is no scientific data to prove it though.

