What to watch today: Your lockdown guide to movies and series online

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:56 IST

Night on Earth (Netflix): This is Earth as you’ve never seen it — weirdly lit, colours oddly saturated, animals silently scrambling to survive. Each episode is set in a different environment — jungles, oceans, cities — all shot at night. If you’d like to know how they did it, there’s a making-of movie too.

The Circle (Netflix): Who would you be if you could be anyone? How far would you go to win $100,000? In this reality show, eight strangers are moved into one building but never meet. Instead, they can present themselves as they like, on a shared special social media app, and decide how far they’ll go to build the influence they need within it, to stay in the game.

Avenue 5 (Hotstar): A darkly funny satire by Armando Iannucci (of Veep), Hugh Laurie stars as the captain of a luxury space cruise knocked off course by an absurd string of events. Set in a future just close enough to be uncomfortable, it unravels bit by bit, and forces you to ask yourself, which of the characters is closest to who you’d be?

Studio Ghibli films (Netflix): There are few cinematic worlds as beautiful as those in the animated features of the legendary Studio Ghibli, created by directors, animators and legends Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata. The stories are filled with gentle wisdom. These are films you can watch with kids or by yourself. No matter how old you are, they’re joys to behold. Start with Kiki’s Delivery Service, and you’ll feel you’ve stepped back into childhood in a simpler time.

The Birds (YouTube Movies): Taking something familiar and twisting it into a nightmare seems to be the theme of our times. So step into Hitchcock’s classic, where birds become monsters with no motive, manifestations of the subconscious, as they suddenly threaten a sleepy town. Available on YouTube Movies and Google Play

Pose (Netflix): It is 1980s New York. The underground dance scene is full of Latino trans and gay men and women. It’s a whirlwind world of joy and heartbreak. This Netflix show addresses issues like discrimination, class and sexism between joyous dance and drag competitions.

Bored to Death (Amazon Prime): Jason Schwartzman plays Jonathan Ames, a writer, romantic, and unlicensed private eye. When he isn’t struggling with his writing, he and his friends work to solve cases. Part stoner comedy, part comedic noir, this series on Amazon Prime is quirky fun.

Jamtara (Netflix): Set in small-town India, this Hindi Netflix show is inspired by a real phishing scam that was based in Jharkhand. It tracks the youngsters running the scam. They make phone calls to procure bank details of people from across the country and get lakhs of rupees transferred to multiple accounts in their village, Jamtara. But they don’t know how to manage the booty. How the loot plays out in the village is the story narrated in 10 compelling episodes.

On Body and Soul (Netflix): In this Hungarian film from 2017, two slaughterhouse workers have the same dream every night. In it, they meet in a forest, as deer, and fall in love. She’s autistic, he has a lame left arm. Both attracted and repelled by each other, they decide to try and make it work.

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (Netflix), directed by Stanley Nelson. Creating has to be about change, the jazz legend Miles Davis says in this Netflix documentary. Track his storming of the New York scene, the women who shared and shaped his life, and his transformation from trumpeteer to musical innovator.

Parasite (Amazon Prime): If you’re looking for a heart-stopping descent into the wages of desperation, watch this Oscar-winning South Korean film about a family of street-smart have-nots and inch to the edge of your seat as they scrabble to earn a little bit for themselves, only to have things spin out in ways that are truly horrific.