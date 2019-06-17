When the mountains call, be responsible says Satara-based mountaineer Priyanka Mohite

She is on a high after climbing the fifth-highest peak in the world — the 8,481 metre-high Mt Makalu, but Priyanka Mohite, 26, doesn’t forget to insist on the importance of maintaining cleanliness on the mountains. “It’s our responsibility to take care. We are taught to bring our tents and empty oxygen cylinders back. As a responsible climber, I end up bringing 10-20 kilogram of waste back with me,” Mohite says, commenting on the recent reports of 11,000 kg of garbage being recovered from Mt Everest during a two-month long cleanliness drive organised by Nepal government.

Congratulations to Priyanka Mohite on conquering the world's fifth highest peak, Mt Makalu. Your determination & passion was evident in our meeting a few months ago. All the best for the future and more power to you! #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/44FrRCiM8f — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 20, 2019

With her Instagram account full of mountaineering pictures and a description that reads, “A girl whose dancing legs are climbing now!”, she not only received praise from the public on her successful climb, but also from Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, who congratulated her for the feat and expressed admiration for her passion.

Mohite, who is trained in Bharatanatyam and currently works for a pharmaceutical company in Bangalore, has previously climbed Mount Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain in the world, in 2018 and Mount Everest in 2013 — the youngest girl from Maharashtra to do so then.

She reveals that she started her training at a very young age. Mohite says, “I started trekking with relatives when I was in 4th or 5th class. I was in 7th class when I took up professional trekking training that included rock climbing. After 12th, I went for a basic mountaineering course in Uttarakhand,” she shares. Despite a full-time job, Mohite makes sure to follow a daily training routine from 6pm to 8pm, which includes cross-fit, strength training, etc.

Priyanka has a family of four of whom all are trekkers, and is also a big pet-lover and has 3 dogs in the family. To this, she adds, “I’ll never take the risk of climbing a mountain with my brother (21), it’s way too dangerous for two members of the same family travelling up because it’s not just reaching the top. The journey is complete only when you come down safely.”

To aspiring mountaineers, she says, “One should listen to the inner voice and know when to stop. It’s okay to back out and come try next year, because it’s only one life we’ve got.”

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 17:46 IST