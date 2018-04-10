Witchcraft or magic? Twitter can’t get over this video of easy hack to thread a needle

If you have ever attempted to thread a needle, which requires a great deal of dexterity and practice, you know how tricky it can be.

Twitter user John Bick shared a video last week, showing a woman threading a needle using a simple hack and it will make you wonder if you had been doing it correctly at all.

“That awkward moment you realize you did it wrong your whole life,” he captioned the video.

That awkward moment you realize you did it wrong your whole life. pic.twitter.com/oi8vKbMyvY — John Bick (@JohnBick4) April 2, 2018

A woman is seen placing a piece of thread on her palm and rubbing the needle against it till a loop is formed in the 28-second clip, which has been viewed 5 million times. The friction forces the thread to pass through the eye of the needle with ease.

The tweet, which was shared on April 3, went viral in no time, receiving more than 53,000 retweets and 110,000 likes.

Twitter users were amazed to see the video and some even went on to call it “sorcery” and “dark magic”.

“Good grief. After 50 years of going cross-eyed,” one wrote.

“What type of witchcraft is this?” asked another.

Good grief. After 50 years of going cross-eyed 😢 — D Bell (@Bell32796) April 3, 2018

What type of witchcraft is this?🤭 — Stravaigin Scotland Tours 🏴𠁧𠁢𠁳𠁣𠁴𠁿 (@WeeStravaigin) April 3, 2018

I could have used it 40 + years ago. — John Bick (@JohnBick4) April 3, 2018

While some tweeple succeeded in getting the hack right, others complained that it didn’t work for them.

I just did. And it works — Oluwatobi Aikomo (@oaikomo) April 4, 2018

i think i'm doing this wrong pic.twitter.com/4my8sowBOW — The Pommy Gooner (@PommyGooner) April 6, 2018

I tried on several eye sizes, several angles. My thread is smoother than the video. It hasn't worked even once.

If it works reliably for anyone, I'd like to know the trick. Damp?

Threaders get lost or break too easily :-( and children with better vision are never around. — E-quipper (@annwitbrock) April 4, 2018

Tried multiple threads and needles. Nope. It doesn't work. — aynaD (@_iRenegade) April 4, 2018

Lots, it works. — John Bick (@JohnBick4) April 3, 2018

Of course, the successful ones had a lot of advice for others.

I persisted. It will take a while to be a reliable knack.

With plain thread (licked?)

1 Check needle is threadable. Pick one you can do by eye first ;-)

2 Find firm slightly calloused skin (feet may help)

3 Shortish quick firm strokes til it snarls. Keep going. Check the bunching — E-quipper (@annwitbrock) April 4, 2018