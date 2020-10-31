Witching you a happy Halloween: How to plan a spooky, safe bash at home

more-lifestyle

The season of spooks is here, so get ready to get freaky. And by freaky, we only mean partying at home with a close circle of friends and family, because, we all know that the coronavirus pandemic is the real scare this year. Nonetheless, Halloween is a great excuse to go all OTT and indulge in costumes, stories of the supernatural and all things mortifying, all in good spirits. From eerie decor to scary-food spread to creepy (yet reusable) props, here’s a quick guide to a throw a safe, socially distanced Halloween party at home. Let the spook-tacular times roll with these expert tricks and treats.

Get creative (or creepy!) with invites

Send e-invites to your guests to give an idea about the celebrations. Experts recommend a sundowner party to create a ghoulishly good atmosphere to match the ambience of the occasion. Make sure you mention the dress code and theme.

If DIY is time consuming, order pumpkin baskets, masks, props online or sustainable, reusable items such as rugs, door mats ( Photo: The Rug Republic )

Deadly decor

Whether indoors or outdoors, decor is an area to involve your little ones in some family bonding exercise. Get them to carve pumpkins, indulge in arts and crafts to prepare witch’s hat, buntings, cobwebs or mini ghost figures with the help of handkerchiefs. If DIY is time consuming, order pumpkin baskets, masks, props online or sustainable, reusable items.

Wrap dough strips on sausages to prepare mummy-shaped hot dogs ( Photo: Instagram )

Horrifyingly delicious feast

Ensure the Halloween delicacies you prepare are visually attractive to be Instagrammed yet fulfil hygiene checks. Planners suggest ditching bite size food to lessen human contact or recommend dishes that can be picked up with fork or toothpicks. Sliced olives are a great way to recreate eyes on pizzas as toppings or replicate witch fingers with cheese fingers and ketchup. Have a cake for dessert that ‘bleeds’ through when cut.

Spook-tastic entertainment for guests

Put a list of Halloween-special films for a movie marathon night such as The Exorcist (1973), Casper (1995), Scream (1996). Have a playlist handy to add to the vibe of the celebrations and to welcome the guest at the entrance. If your guests aren’t comfortable with Halloween costumes, make arrangements for a crafty night to have little session of scary face painting. Have games such as Halloween Word Scrabble, Wrap The Mummy, Pumpkin Bowling and more.

(With inputs from Vaishali Gupta, event planner and founder of La Pitara; Tania Nijhawan, founder of Fork ‘N’ Spoon, and Raghav Gupta, director of e-commerce at The Rug Republic)

