e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Witching you a happy Halloween: How to plan a spooky, safe bash at home

Witching you a happy Halloween: How to plan a spooky, safe bash at home

From eerie decor to scary-food spread to creepy (yet reusable) props, here’s a quick guide to a throw a safe, socially distanced Halloween party at home

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:58 IST
Sanchita Kalra
Sanchita Kalra
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Halloween is a great excuse to go all OTT and indulge in costumes, stories of the supernatural and all things mortifying, all in good spirits
Halloween is a great excuse to go all OTT and indulge in costumes, stories of the supernatural and all things mortifying, all in good spirits(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
         

The season of spooks is here, so get ready to get freaky. And by freaky, we only mean partying at home with a close circle of friends and family, because, we all know that the coronavirus pandemic is the real scare this year. Nonetheless, Halloween is a great excuse to go all OTT and indulge in costumes, stories of the supernatural and all things mortifying, all in good spirits. From eerie decor to scary-food spread to creepy (yet reusable) props, here’s a quick guide to a throw a safe, socially distanced Halloween party at home. Let the spook-tacular times roll with these expert tricks and treats.

Get creative (or creepy!) with invites

Send e-invites to your guests to give an idea about the celebrations. Experts recommend a sundowner party to create a ghoulishly good atmosphere to match the ambience of the occasion. Make sure you mention the dress code and theme.

If DIY is time consuming, order pumpkin baskets, masks, props online or sustainable, reusable items such as rugs, door mats
If DIY is time consuming, order pumpkin baskets, masks, props online or sustainable, reusable items such as rugs, door mats ( Photo: The Rug Republic )

Deadly decor

Whether indoors or outdoors, decor is an area to involve your little ones in some family bonding exercise. Get them to carve pumpkins, indulge in arts and crafts to prepare witch’s hat, buntings, cobwebs or mini ghost figures with the help of handkerchiefs. If DIY is time consuming, order pumpkin baskets, masks, props online or sustainable, reusable items.

Wrap dough strips on sausages to prepare mummy-shaped hot dogs
Wrap dough strips on sausages to prepare mummy-shaped hot dogs ( Photo: Instagram )

Horrifyingly delicious feast

Ensure the Halloween delicacies you prepare are visually attractive to be Instagrammed yet fulfil hygiene checks. Planners suggest ditching bite size food to lessen human contact or recommend dishes that can be picked up with fork or toothpicks. Sliced olives are a great way to recreate eyes on pizzas as toppings or replicate witch fingers with cheese fingers and ketchup. Have a cake for dessert that ‘bleeds’ through when cut.

Spook-tastic entertainment for guests

Put a list of Halloween-special films for a movie marathon night such as The Exorcist (1973), Casper (1995), Scream (1996). Have a playlist handy to add to the vibe of the celebrations and to welcome the guest at the entrance. If your guests aren’t comfortable with Halloween costumes, make arrangements for a crafty night to have little session of scary face painting. Have games such as Halloween Word Scrabble, Wrap The Mummy, Pumpkin Bowling and more.

(With inputs from Vaishali Gupta, event planner and founder of La Pitara; Tania Nijhawan, founder of Fork ‘N’ Spoon, and Raghav Gupta, director of e-commerce at The Rug Republic)

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

tags
top news
Delhi again records over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 11.42%
Delhi again records over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 11.42%
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
IPL 2020, Live Updates: RCB set SRH 121 to win
IPL 2020, Live Updates: RCB set SRH 121 to win
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
England set to join EU nations in Lockdown 2
England set to join EU nations in Lockdown 2
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In