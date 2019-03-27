Women 30% less likely to get interview calls

Women are, on an average, 30% per cent less likely to be called for a job interview than men, even if they have similar qualifications, say researchers.

To understand the gender bias, a team from Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, included more than 5,600 fictitious resumes of people aged between 37 years and 39 years.

The resumes were sent in response to offers in 18 different occupations whose degrees of feminisation, required qualification and responsibility varied. The study showed male candidates were called for interviews in a higher proportion (10.9%) than women (7.7%).

Under equal terms, the likelihood of receiving a call for a job interview was 30% lower for women than men. Women without children received interview calls 23.5% lower than men.

Mothers were on average 35.9% less likely to be called for a job interview than fathers as they face a double penalty: womanhood and motherhood, revealed the study published in the La Caixa Social Observatory journal.

But, the gender penalisation was found to be lesser if, in addition to what is required, the applicants have knowledge of an additional language and greater work experience, the researchers said.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 13:33 IST