Yellow fever

Apr 28, 2020

It’s that time of the year when one can’t get enough of mangoes, and as they’re being spotted across markets in the city, and as the lockdown plays spoilsport, we’ve got you covered. While the pleasure of savouring it plain or making a juice is undeniable, you can take it a step further and simply make a grand meal or just the small comfort kind to make the most of the king of fruits. Chef’s in the city share recipes beyond desserts which easy to make available ingredients during this time.

Ripe Mango Curry, Chef Abhishek Basu, JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu

Ingredients

6 small mangoes

1 ½ cup water

1/2 tsp turmeric

3-4 green chillies

1/2 cup coconut

1/2 tsp jeers

1/2 cup curd

Method

Take the small peeled ripe mangoes and cook in water, turmeric, salt and green chillies

Grind the coconut and jeera to a smooth paste and add this to the cooked mangoes and heat well

When cooled, add the whisked curd and warm slightly, stirring continuously

Heat oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves and dry red chillies and add to the curry.

Enjoy with hot rice and ghee

Kaire No Fajeto, Executive Chef, Subhash Shirke, Bombay Vintage

INGREDIENTS

1 cup ripe mango, pureed

1 cup curd

3 tablespoons gram flour

1/2 teaspoons red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoon jaggery

1/4 teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

Salt to taste

30 grams cauliflower

30 grams french beans

30 grams cottage cheese

30 grams green peas

30 grams carrot

TEMPERING

1 tablespoon ghee

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 cumin seeds

1 dry red chilli

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

2 green chillies

6 curry leaves

1 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped

Method

-In a bowl, add mango pulp, yoghurt and gram flour.

-Whisk all ingredients to a smooth mixture adding required water. There should not be any lumps.

-Heat ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and dry red chilli. Once the cumin seeds start to turn brown, add curry leaves and asafoetida. Cook the cauliflower, french beans, cottage cheese, green peas, carrots separately and add to the mix.

-Immediately pour in the mango pulp mixture.

-To this add red chilli powder, grated ginger and required salt.

-Mix well and allow it to boil for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring in between to avoid any lumps.

-Check the consistency of kadhi and add more water if it is too thick and when the raw smell of the ingredients disappears

-Turn off the heat when the consistency of the kadhi is thick enough

-Garnish with coriander just before serving.

Keri na Samosa, Chef Danesh Vakshoor, SodaBottleOpenerWala

Ingredients

200 gms Fresh Mango puree

40 gms Sugar

15 gms Almond

20 gms Butter/ghee

10 gms Semolina

2 gms Cardamom powder

1/2cap Vanilla essence

1 packet Samosa patti

1 tbsp + water Edible glue = Cornflour

Method

In a pan, add butter/ghee and brown the semolina, add sugar and cook.

Add mango puree and almond paste, cook for 2 mins and remove in a bowl to cool

Add the flavourings and leave aside

Use samosa patti or spring roll sheets, roll them and seal with edible glue

Fry in hot oil and remove when brown and crispy.

Cover in a little honey and sesame seeds.

Serve hot with fresh mango and vanilla ice cream