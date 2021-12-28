Your diet guide to protect your skin during winters

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 20:41 IST

What you eat during a season plays an important role in keeping your skin healthy. Delhi’s harsh winters can make your skin dry and dull. While cosmetics and those expensive skincare products might help you, what you definitely need is to include these food items in your diet for a healthy skin.

“During winters, Vitamin A is very essential and the best source for its consumption are carrots, as they are easily available at this time. It not only improves the texture of the skin but also helps fine lines and wrinkles,” says Dr Blossom Kochhar.

Consumption of pulses is always considered as a natural way to treat your skin well. Dr Kochhar suggests that during this time, the best way to consume them is in the form of sprouts, either raw or mildly steamed.

“Pulses are considered as a good source of B complex as they help in getting a glowing skin. It helps in getting rid of pigmentation and dark circles under the eyes,” she adds.

We can surely call Vitamin C the best natural nutrient. Not only does it detoxify the body naturally but also gives the right glow to the skin.

“Lemons-- Begin your day with a glass of lukewarm water with a twist of lime and one teaspoon of honey in it. It helps to flush out the toxins from your body and prevent pimples; plus a big boost of vitamin C will keep your skin soft too. Another good source for vitamin C is indian gooseberry (amla). It helps to detoxify the liver and aids digestion – majorly it provides the minerals good for the skin,” says nutritionist Kavita Devgan.

She further suggests that bingeing on nuts is one healthy habit that you all can adapt during this season as nuts are a good source of nourishment. ”Walnuts are not only a healthy snack to binge on but also gives the right nutrition to the skin as they are packed with antioxidants and will give a natural glow to the skin,” she adds.

No skin care routine is complete without a balanced and healthy diet. Including healthy food in your daily diet is the best way to naturally keep your skin glowing.

“If you include healthy foods in your daily diet then all the essential nutrients will be given to the skin on a daily basis. Hydrating foods like melons are very essential for the skin and to hold any hydration from inside or the outside you need oils, like omega oils, avocado and other such essential foods,” says dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty

