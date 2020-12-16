This milk and honey face pack is the ultimate home remedy for glowing skin in the winter

Winter is finally here! This season is about all about hot chocolate, gajar ka halwa, warm blankets and festivities but it’s also the season that strips our skin of moisture, making it look dull. Hence, taking preventive measures and good care of our dermal health is important to make sure it stays hydrated and glowing all through the dry and cold season.

Masking is the easiest way to provide your skin with the much-needed hydration and nourishment, making it glow naturally. The task at hand only gets easier when the ingredients are readily available. Look no further than your kitchen cabinet and refrigerator because you need only two things to deeply moisturise your dry skin: milk and honey.

HERE’S HOW THESE INGREDIENTS HELP YOUR SKIN:

Milk: Raw milk contains lactic acid which is also an alpha hydroxy acid, or AHA. In fact, it is widely used in beauty products these days. Lactic acid is known for its extremely effective exfoliating property. A study published in the journal Molecules found that it can help you get rid of dead skin cells and all the dirt from your skin.

Moreover, milk is known as a great moisturising agent and can combat the dryness caused by the harsh winter months. It’s also rich in vitamin D which can effectively help you with acne given that a lack of this vitamin is associated with breakouts.

Honey: Honey is famous for its moisturising function. The unique thing about it is that it also locks in the moisture, ensuring that your skin stays hydrated for a longer period of time. Just like milk, honey is also a great exfoliator and can brighten dull skin by getting rid of dead skin cells. A study published in the Central Asian Journal of Global Health noted that honey has antimicrobial properties. This means it can also help you steer clear of acne.

When you mix these 2 potent ingredients together, you can create a very effective face mask. Here 3 major benefits of a honey and milk face mask:

1. GIVES YOUR SKIN A HEALTHY GLOW

Both the ingredients are powerful exfoliators and can remove the dead skin cells as well as dirt from the surface of your skin. This uncovers healthy and glowing skin. Moreover, vitamin B6 present in milk helps in cell formation, ensuring your skin stays youthful and healthy.

2. IT HEALS YOUR SKIN

Honey has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, helping your skin heal. What’s more, this mask is also very efficient in reducing the appearance of acne marks. You will, however, need to ensure that you’re not applying it over fresh acne or wounds.

3. HYDRATES AND MOISTURISES YOUR SKIN

Honey and milk are both known to deeply moisturise the skin. Vitamin A present in milk treats dry, flaky skin which is a common issue during winters. Moreover, lactic acid and honey together help your skin look youthful and healthy.

You can make this mask by mixing equal parts of honey and milk together. Apply this mixture on your skin after cleaning it. Leave it on your face for 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse it off with warm water and there you go!

This face mask made out of honey and milk can truly boost the health of your skin!

