47 Meters Down: Uncaged is more silly than scary, says Rashid Irani

movie-reviews

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:05 IST

47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED Direction: Johannes Roberts

Actors: Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone

Rating: 1 / 5

Evidently aiming to emulate the box office bonanza of the 2017 original, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged strives once more to tap into our common fear of a watery grave, especially the possibility of winding up as supper for, you guessed it, sharks.

Disappointingly the outcome is more silly than scary. Biting off more than he can chew, returning director Johannes Roberts right away introduces us to four skimpily clad young women. Before one can say Jaws, the nubile quartet sets out to explore a submerged labyrinth of Mayan caves.

A technical glitch unleashes albino sharks (the computer-generated carnivores look as plasticine as those in Spielberg’s 1975 classic) intent on making a meal of the hapless teens. Murky effects and bloody mayhem ensue.

None of the actresses, including Corinne Foxx (daughter of Jamie) and Sistine Stallone (likewise of Sylvester) makes an impression. Besides its contempt for logic and coherence, there’s nothing even remotely original about the script.

Ultimately the Z-grade aqua-thriller sinks without a trace.

