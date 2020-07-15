e-paper
Mulayam biopic trailer goes online

Director hopes for film’s theatrical release in October

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:29 IST
Anupam Srivastava
Anupam Srivastava
Actor Amyth Sethi plays Mulayam Singh Yadav in the biopic.
Actor Amyth Sethi plays Mulayam Singh Yadav in the biopic.(sourced)
         

The trailer of a biopic on Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has been released online by the film’s producer Meena Sethi Mondal.

The film, titled Main Mulayam Singh Yadav, would probably be released in October if the theatres were allowed to reopen by then, said its director Suvendu Raj Ghosh on the phone from Mumbai.

“There is no point in releasing the movie online because it is related with Dhartiputra (son of the soil) and most of the audience that we are expecting would be from the rural pockets. The movie carries the aspirations of labourers, villagers and farmers. They are the ones who would come to watch the movie about their hero. We can’t expect the rural folks to watch the movie online,” Ghosh added.

“Netaji (Mulayam) was happy when he saw the trailer (which released on Monday). He knows what it takes for a farmer’s son to work hard for bringing about a change in the society,” he said.

Ghosh also said, “If things don’t improve by October, I will release the movie near the state assembly elections, that means at the end of 2021.” The state assembly elections are due in early 2022.

Amyth Sethi features in the title role as Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mimoh, son of film star Mithun Chakraborty, has essayed the character of Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav. Prerna Mondal appears as Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife. Prakash Balbeto has played the role of Ram Manohar Lohia and Govind Namdeo appears as Chaudhary Charan Singh. Noted actress Zareena Wahab and Anupam Shyam have played the roles of Mulayam’s mother and father respectively. While Toshi and Sharib have composed the music, Saleem Shaikh has penned the lyrics.

Suvendu Raj Ghosh said, “I met him many times to study his character. He was very down to earth .This film is a must for anyone in the Samajwadi Party as it would enable to know the struggle of their leader. I have highlighted some unknown facts about his life.”

“What Mulayam Singh Yadav did for his state and people is astonishing. I am honoured to bring his journey to the 70mm screen,” said Ghosh.

