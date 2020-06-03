10 city wards report over 2,000 cases; Kurla, Matunga, Dharavi top the list

mumbai

Updated: Jun 03, 2020

According to ward-wise data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as on June 2, 10 out of 24 administrative wards in Mumbai have recorded more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases.

The 10 wards – G-North ( Dharavi, Dadar, and Mahim), L (Kurla), F North (Matunga), E ( Byculla), K-West (Andheri West), H-East ( Santacruz East), G-South (Worli and Prabhadevi), F-South (Parel), K-East (Andheri East), and M-East ( Govandi) – together make up nearly 27,000 of the total 42,216 positive cases in the city.

Maximum cases have emerged from G-North (3,127), followed by areas like Kurla (2,726) and Matunga (2,684). Apart from these areas, K-East ward witnessed an increase of 110 cases on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,430 cases.

Areas like Chira Bazar (442), Borivli (469), Bhendi Bazar (542), and Mulund (823) continue to be at the bottom of the list with the least number of cases.

In terms of ward-wise growth rate, R-North ward (Dahisar) topped the list with 8.1%, followed by P-North ward (Malad) at 6.9% and R-South ward (Kandivli West) at 5.9%. Mumbai’s average growth rate stood at 3.68% on Tuesday, lower than 3.85% on Monday.

The latest infographic released by BMC suggests that of the 16,663 recovered patients, the highest number of 1,883 were discharged from N ward, followed by L ward with 1,175 patients.

Meanwhile, Dharavi reported 25 cases on Tuesday, pushing its tally to 1,830. A total of 2.80 lakh residents from the area have been screened. Dadar reported 11 new cases, taking its total to 337 while Mahim saw 25 new cases bring the area’s total to 549.

Suresh Kakani additional municipal commissioner, said, “Of the over 3,000 cases in G-North ward, 1,800 cases are from Dharavi. After battling day and night to contain the outbreak in an area where social distancing was next to impossible, our team managed to do a great job. The doubling rate has been better and the number of cases recorded is coming down. The overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai is coming down too.”

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 1,117 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 42,216. The city also reported 49 new deaths, driving the casualty figure up to 1,368.

The city on Monday reached the landmark of conducting 2 lakh Covid-19 tests since the first case was detected in Mumbai on March 11. The state has carried out almost 4.71 lakh tests as on Tuesday. Ramping up testing in a big way, nearly 4,000 samples are now processed daily through six public-sector and 12 private labs in Mumbai, said the civic authorities.

Cyclone preparedness

Maharashtra environment minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday held a preparation review meeting with civic officials for the impending Cyclone Nisarga and assured all possible help to deal with any situation arising from it. Thackeray instructed officials to identify potentially hazardous settlements in their divisions as well as low-lying settlements, and evacuate residents to nearby schools or safer areas.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that adequate manpower has been deployed at the main and departmental control rooms of the corporation. Squads of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, Navy, and Mumbai Fire Brigade are on alert.

Low-key Ganesh celebrations

“Necessary actions have been taken as per the directions of the Centre and state government,” Chahal said.

This year, the Ganesh festival is expected to be a low-key affair in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, mayor Kishori Pednekar held a meeting with members of the Ganesh Festival Coordination Committee and requested organisers to tone down celebrations. Pednekar said, “Mandals have responded positively to the appeal and are ready to celebrate in a simple manner.”