Home / Mumbai News / 11 of 738 passengers who returned from UK test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

11 of 738 passengers who returned from UK test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

Civic body sends their samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to check the strain of the virus

mumbai Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:45 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Of the ones that have been quarantined in private hotels, more than 180 people were tested and none were found positive, said BMC.
Of the ones that have been quarantined in private hotels, more than 180 people were tested and none were found positive, said BMC. (HT FILE)
         

Of the 738 returnees from the United Kingdom tested in Mumbai on Sunday, 11 were positive for Covid-19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials confirmed their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for genome sequencing to find if they are infected with a new strain of the virus.

The BMC has also traced more than 40 people that came in contact with these 11 people. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “These 40 people will undergo Covid tests if required. The samples of the ones tested positive are being sent to NIV, Pune. These tests will continue for a few days more.”

The BMC has identified upto 1, 765 returnees from the UK, who have arrived in Mumbai between November 25 and December 22, to check if they have been infected with the new strain of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. For the next few days, the administrative ward officials have been directed to contact the returnees located in their wards, check on their health, send a medical team if needed and also prescribe RT-PCR test if required.

Kakani added, “Of the ones that have been quarantined in private hotels, more than 180 people were tested and none were found positive. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure contact-tracing of all positive patients.” As a new variant of the coronavirus was found in the UK, the BMC announced that fliers from the United Kingdom, Europe and Middle-Eastern countries will compulsorily be quarantined for seven days after they land in Mumbai. Their stay may increase by another seven days if they test positive for Covid-19.

