11 proposals rejected, Mumbai University law colleges can’t increase intake

Law colleges will not be able to expand in the next academic year (2019-20) as the University of Mumbai (MU) management council on Thursday rejected 11 proposals to add new divisions for three and five-year LLB courses in colleges affiliated to it. “The proposals will be sent to the state government for approval,” an MU official said, on condition of anonymity.

Council members opposed the proposal of new divisions in law colleges, which will allow colleges to increase their intake of students from 2019-20.

“There’s often a delay in law exam results. MU already lacks in number of teachers required to assess law answer papers so why should law colleges be allowed to add divisions,” said Pradeep Sawant, a council member.

The council approved 268 proposals for additional divisions in non-law courses. The rejection of new divisions for law courses marks a shift in MU’s policy, which has, in the last few years, shown green light to several new colleges. Last year, MU approved proposals for nine new law colleges, of which, six received a nod from the state. In the previous approval cycle, the state permitted setting up a new law college in the city as well as the addition of nine divisions in existing MU colleges.

The mushrooming of law colleges is driven by a surge in demand for law courses, especially the three-year LLB course, in the city and other parts of the state. Data from the state common entrance test cell shows as many as 13,785 students were admitted to the three-year LLB course in the state through the centralised admission process last year, up from 12,737 in 2017-18 and 9,091 in 2016-17.

The data also shows 24,686 applied for the course – 41% more than 17,025 aspirants who had registered for the admission process in 2016-17. “Law is neglected by MU. It must add more full-time teachers so the assessment happens smoothly,” said Sunita Khariwal, former principal of KC College of Law.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 04:33 IST