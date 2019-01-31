 11-year-old boy moves Bombay High court, seeks ban on PUBG
mumbai Updated: Jan 31, 2019 20:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
An eleven-year-old boy moved the Bombay High Court Thursday seeking a ban on popular mobile game ‘PUBG’.

Ahad Nizam, who filed the public interest litigation through his mother, said the game promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying.

The court should direct the Maharashtra government to ban it, the PIL said.

“The petition has also sought a direction to the central government to form an Online Ethics Review Committee for periodical checking of such violence-oriented online content,” petitioner’s lawyer Tanveer Nizam said.

It is likely to come up for hearing before a division bench headed by Chief Justice N H Patil.

PUBG or ‘Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds’ is an online game where two or more online partners play on the backdrop of a battlefield.

Incidentally, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to the craze for this game during his interaction with students and parents about exam stress a few days back.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 20:26 IST

