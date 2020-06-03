e-paper
11-year-old pillion run over by BEST bus as bike skids on highway

mumbai Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:45 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
A 11-year-old boy who was returning home on a two-wheeler with his father died after their bike skid on the highway and he came under the wheels of a passing BEST bus in Kandivali (East) on Tuesday evening.

The 57-year-old Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver was arrested for negligence. The police said it was raining at the time of the incident.

According to Samta Nagar police, the incident took place at around 5.30 pm near Sai Dham temple on the north-bound stretch of the western express highway. The father-son duo was returning to their home in Nalasopara from KEM Hospital in Mumbai.

The police rushed the boy to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali (West) where he was declared dead before admission. The father survived with minor injuries.

The deceased boy Ali Khan was suffering from a disease and was being treated for it for the past seven years at KEM Hospital. His father Aslam, a labourer had taken him on the bike to KEM Hospital and the duo was returning home.

“The bike skid and the boy fell off and came under the front wheel of the bus. He suffered injuries on his stomach. We have registered an FIR against the bus driver and have arrested him for causing death due to negligence under section 304 A of the IPC,” said Raju Kasbe, senior police inspector of Samta Nagar police station.

