11-yr-old fights history-sheeter at Virar home, helps catch him

mumbai

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:22 IST

An 11-year-old boy helped nab a history-sheeter who stole gold jewellery worth ₹1.37 lakh from the former’s home in Virar, on Tuesday. The police have arrested Abdul Gaffar Khan, 52, who has seven cases of robbery against him across police stations in Palghar.

According to the police, Tanish Mahadik, a Class 5 student was alone at home, while his mother Divya had gone to drop his sibling to school.

Inspector Anil Dabde of Virar police station said, “Soon after, Khan knocked on Tanish’s door and told him he was a lineman with the local power supply company and wanted to check the cable. When Tanish insisted that he come later as he was home alone, Khan pushed the door open and dragged him into the bedroom.” Khan then threatened to kill Tanish if he did not sit quietly, and proceeded to steal gold jewellery worth ₹1,37,500.

“Tanish tried to fight Khan, but the robber pushed him aside and escaped,” Dabde said. Tanish raised an alarm and his mother, Divya, who was climbing up the stairs with her friend, also tried catching Khan. Hearing the commotion, residents helped nabbed Khan. “He was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Virar police will soon issue a certificate of appreciation to Tanish, who showed immense courage.

