112 sensitive booths in Thane rural

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:26 IST
Thane rural police station has declared 112 polling booths as sensitive and 110 booths as critical for Assembly polls. Around nine Assembly constituencies, including Shahpur, Murbad and Palghar district, come under the Thane rural police jurisdiction.

An officer from Thane rural police department said, “There are 1,510 polling booths for nine Assembly constituencies. We have identified 112 booths as sensitive and 110 as critical ones. We have appointed 27 flying squads and 13 static squads for the booths. The two squads have seized ₹40 lakh in the one-month drive.”

The Thane rural police raided 328 illicit liquor joints and seized liquor worth ₹11.71 lakh in the past one month. It also seized four illegal weapons, five live cartridges and one empty cartridge. Preventive action was taken against 1,209 people. The department has deployed 800 police personnel for the elections.   

 

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:26 IST

