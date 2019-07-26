17-year-old, held earlier for attempted murder, stabs teen to death in Bhiwandi

A 17-year-old man was detained by Shanti Nagar police on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing another 17-year-old man multiple times on Tuesday night in New Azad Nagar, Bhiwandi.

Police said the accused had just been released from a correction home for his alleged involvement in one murder and an attempted murder case registered with Shanti Nagar police station.

Officers said the incident took place near Nizami Hotel, along Pipeline Road in Shanti Nagar area, around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

The accused was allegedly assaulting some women when the victim, Atique Jamil Ansari, a resident of Shanti Nagar, confronted him. “Ansari’s interference did not go down well with the accused, and he, in fit of rage, pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ansari in the chest several times and fled,” said inspector and investigating officer, Kiran Kumar Kabadi.

Ansari was rushed to Lifeline Hospital in Ranjnoli in Bhiwandi and later shifted to IGM Hospital, where he died during treatment. Ansari’s mother, Rijwana Jamil, 35, who works as labourer, then approached the police and a case was registered against the accused. “Based on information received from the crime site, we caught the accused from Bhiwandi on Wednesday,” said Kabadi.

A case of murder was registered against the accused under section 302 of the IPC. He has been sent to an observation home for 20 days.

Kabadi said the accused has a history of crime. “There were three cases of house break-in and vehicle theft against him too,” said Kabadi.

