12-year-old stabs school principal to death in Mumbai

A 12-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his school principal to death in her house at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, on late Monday night, after she reportedly scolded him in front of his friends earlier in the day. The victim, 30-year-old Ayesha Aslam Husuyae, was also privately coaching the Class 7 student at her home for the past five years.

The minor, who has been sent to the Dongri remand home, told the police that his mother had asked him to get ₹2,000 from Husuyae to buy household items. “After school on Monday evening, when he asked Husuyae for the money, she scolded him in front of his friends. The boy told us he felt insulted,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity. “He [boy] then went home from school and returned to her house for tuitions around 8pm. He carried a knife and stabbed her when she opened the door.”

Husuyae, according to police, raised an alarm after which the neighbours took her to a hospital, where she was declared dead. She lived alone after separating from her husband four years ago. “The boy was seated in the house when the neighbours rushed in. While he isn’t injured, there are signs of a scuffle on his body,” said the officer. Police, however, are corroborating the minor’s account, as he has been changing his statements. “He also told us that a man gave him ₹1,000 to kill Husuyae,” said the officer. “He claims to have spent that money on eating burgers with his friends. We are questioning others too.”

“We are verifying the facts. We have been questioning him in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act,” said Shashikumar Meena, deputy commissioner of police, zone 6, refusing to share more details.

The boy’s father, who is a tailor, said they were in a state of disbelief. “He was her best student. We had stopped sending him to tuitions as we didn’t have the money, but she was kind enough to teach him,” said the father, adding that his son had never shown any tendency of violent behaviour in the past.

The boy lives with his parents, two elder brothers, an elder sister and younger brother.

Meanwhile, Husuyae’s family claimed that her murder was part of a “larger conspiracy” as her father, Aslam, was also killed in 2010 outside the same house over an alleged property dispute.

“My daughter would teach students for free if they did not have money to pay fees,” said Qausar, Ayesha’s mother, adding that it is difficult to believe that a 12-year-old could commit the crime alone. “There is someone who may have tutored him,” she said.

Ayesha’s younger sister, Zainab, too alleged that there was a “conspiracy behind the murder”. “My father was killed in the same way and now my sister. We fear for our lives,” she said.

