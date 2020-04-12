156 foreigners booked for violating visa rules

mumbai

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:46 IST

The Maharashtra government has booked 156 foreigners for violating visa rules and initiated investigation against them. All of them have been kept in government quarantine facility as they had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in Delhi in March. The state has also cancelled their visas, the state home minster Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday. Of them, maximum 37 are from Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan 19, Myanmar 18, Bangladesh 13, Tanzania 11 etc.

He said that they have been booked under section 14 B of The Foreigners’ Act 1946 and section 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code. Total of 15 cases have been registered comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Nanded, Nagpur, Pune, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

“They have come to India on tourist visa and attended religious congregation which is against visa rules. We have also cancelled their visas,” the home minister said.