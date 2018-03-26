16-year-old biker riding with two others dies in Mumbai

A 16-year-old biker, riding with two others died on Saturday night in Bandra (West) while one of his pillion riders suffered fractures.

According to the Bandra police, the driver, Imran Sayyad, a resident of Kumbharwada, Dharavi, along with his two friends Sayyad Sajid, 17, and Javed Shaikh, 17, left home for a joy ride. They were headed towards Bandra Reclamation when they saw a police nakabandi ahead of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll naka.

The police claim Imran got scared, stopped the bike and asked Javed to get off. The other two took a U-turn and started driving on the wrong side of the road, said senior inspector Pandit Thakarey of Bandra police station. While doing so, the bike hit the divider and Imran suffered head injuries and died.

However, Sajid, alleged that at the nakabandi, one of the constables hit Imran on his forehead with a bamboo stick because of which he lost balance. Sajid said, “One constable ran behind Javed after he got off the bike, while the other hit Imran’s forehead with a stick, because of which he lost balance and fell on the ground and died. I fractured my left hand and left leg”. However, deputy commissioner of police, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, denied the allegation and said, “Imran saw the nakabandi and one of the pillion riders got off.

As Imran was riding on the wrong side, he dashed his bike into the divider. He suffered head injuries and died”. The CCTV footage shows the police were 300 metres away from the accident spot. According to the statement of 10 to 12 witnesses, the allegation is completely false, said Dahiya.

None of the three were wearing helmets. Imran and Sajid were taken to Bhabha Hospital where Imran was declared dead. Sajid was discharged in the morning, said Dahiya. A case has been registered under section 304 (a) of the IPC against Imran.