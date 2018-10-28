16-yr-old girl falls to death from Mumbai high-rise, cops suspect suicide

A 16-year-old fell to her death from a 23rd-floor duplex of a south Mumbai high-rise early on Saturday.

Police suspect the teenager may have committed suicide, but are also probing if she accidentally fell off the apartment’s balcony.

The police had not found a suicide note till the time of going to press.

The Class 10 student, daughter of a businessman, was found in a pool of blood in the building’s lawn around 1:30 am by a security guard, said the police.

“The first nine floors of the high-rise are dedicated to parking, above which there is a lawn, where the teenager’s body was found. Her house is located exactly above the spot, indicating she may have jumped from the house itself,” said Sanjay Surve, senior police inspector. “She had gone to Pedder Road for a get-together with her school friends and returned around 11.45pm.”

The teenager’s mother, six-year-old brother and a house help were in the house when she returned, said the police, adding that her father was travelling and not in the city.

According to the police, all four of them, including the victim, were sleeping in different rooms and so no one from the house saw her jump or fall.

“The supervisor who spotted the body was unable to identify her as a resident. He contacted the police. We reached the spot and she was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival,” said Surve.

The police later woke up the residents of the building to identify the victim. One of the residents identified her, after which the police informed her family.

Police are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events that may have led to the teenager’s death. They suspect she may have committed suicide, but have not arrived at a conclusion.

“A sliding window in the flat opens to the balcony, which is open and there are no grills. The teenager could have fallen from the balcony too. The investigation is on… We are also scanning the security cameras in the area to track the girl’s movements,” said Surve, adding that they have ruled out any foul play.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 13:56 IST