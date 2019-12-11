166 cases of mangrove destruction in Konkan, only 55 closed so far

mumbai

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:03 IST

Only a third of all cases related to mangrove and wetland destruction along the Konkan coast have been closed by various state agencies this year.

Details of such cases were presented by district collectors and state government agencies before the Bombay high court (HC)-appointed state committee to protect wetland and mangroves on Monday.

The Konkan belt consists of six districts: Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

In all, 166 cases have been recorded across these six districts, of which 55 cases have been closed while remaining cases continue to be investigated. Majority of these cases have been reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

In September 2018, while banning mangrove destruction in Maharashtra, the division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Riyaz Chagla directed the Maharashtra government to form a committee to identify the vulnerable mangrove forests and wetland patches along the Konkan coast and ensure restoration of these sites.

Even as cases remain pending, the Konkan commissioner, chairman of the committee, directed all state agencies to develop a plan by December 23 (next scheduled meeting date). The first visit by state agencies across affected areas will be undertaken on Thursday.

“The idea is to develop a roadmap for the restoration of sites wherever cases have been reported across Konkan, especially areas in MMR where complaints are being received repeatedly,” said Shivaji Daunde, Konkan commissioner, adding that funds will be provided by the state but not before a plan is in place. Neenu Somraj, member secretary of the committee, highlighted that two other major decisions were taken during Monday’s meeting.

“It was decided that Bhendkhal, a notified wetland in Uran, needs to be protected. The commissioner has directed the Raigad collector that no construction is permitted within the notified wetland area, and if any violation has been carried out by any private company, the Raigad collector was instructed to ensure the same company bears the expenses to restore the site,” she said, adding, “We are worried about mangrove cutting at Panje and the process to declare the area a wetland is underway.”

A representative from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (Cidco) said that mangrove destruction in Uran has been carried out by private companies.

Environmentalist and petitioner Nandkumar Pawar

said, “Strict instructions by the commissioner are a welcome

step and hopefully, the state agencies will stop passing the

buck.”