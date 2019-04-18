₹17-cr restoration of Belapur fort to begin after LS polls: CIDCO

Although the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) was

supposed to start restoring the 458-year-old Belapur fort in February this year, the work is yet to commence.

However, Cidco officials said the restoration and beautification work will begin only after the Lok Sabha polls.

The crumbling fort is hardly visible from the road as it is surrounded by overgrown shrubs and ill-maintained premises.

The proposal to restore the dilapidated fort was passed last year following which, Cidco invited bids for the ₹17-crore project.

The proposal to restore the fort was first tabled by Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre in February 2018.

Acting on Mhatre’s proposal, Cidco sought permission from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to restore and develop the fort into a tourist attraction through beautification.

Aba Ranware, 55, an environmentalist, said, “The fort is crumbling with each passing day and is being taken over by wild vegetation.”

Priya Ratambe, senior public relations officer for Cidco, said, “We had to float tenders thrice, which took time. The paperwork is done and a contractor has been finalised. The work order will be issued after the elections. The contractor will have 28 months to complete the project.”

Vijay Khillari, national president of Rajashri Shivba Vichar Prasarak Mandal, with student volunteers had cleaned the fort a few years ago.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 00:18 IST