18,000 N95 masks seized

mumbai Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:57 IST
Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Tuesday arrested two men and seized a total of 18,000 N95 masks; 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits worth ₹1.15 crore; and sanitiser in two separate incidents.

Unit 12 arrested two in Goregaon for seeking to profit from and illegally storing 9,950 masks worth ₹24.87 lakh and 200 litres of sanitiser worth ₹2.75 lakh. Unit 10 intercepted three tempos in Marol and found sanitiser worth more than Rs 40 lakh, 6,000 N95 masks worth ₹15 lakh, and 1,000 PPE kits worth ₹20 lakh. The drivers of the tempos are being interrogated.

