18 employees of Raigad company injured in blast

mumbai Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:56 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
A blast at a fire-suppression system-manufacturing company injured 18 men on Friday in Mangaon, Raigad. Of those injured, five sustained serious burns and are in a critical condition, said police. They have been taken to the National Burns Centre in Airoli for further treatment.

According to Mangaon police, the incident took place around 4pm at Cryptzo Engineering company’s testing centre in Vile Bhagad, MIDC. “The men were testing their system and deliberately set a fire,” Ramdas Ingawale, inspector at Mangaon police station.

“However, owing to some problem, they were unable to stop the fire from spreading and there was a build-up of gas in the room. The wooden door of the airtight room broke due to the pressure,” he said.

Till the time of going to press, the police were in the process of registering a case of endangering life and personal safety of the employees during the experiment.

Officers said they will probe whether adequate precautions were taken while conducting the test. Based on the findings on the lapses, further action will be taken.

