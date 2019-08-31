18-year-old killed in accident on eastern express highway in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:53 IST

A 18-year-old boy died and his friend, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries after their scooter met with an accident on eastern express highway in Vikhroli on Friday. The police said the duo, who were not wearing helmets, had fallen down after the scooter rider skid on a road that was wet due to heavy rain.

The police said that Varadraj Hemnat Dodke and his friend Prathmesh Sachin Ramgude, 18, were on their way to Thane on Dodke’s scooter on Friday morning. Both teenagers worked with an event contractor, the police said.

“The two were returning to work from Ghatkopar, where they had gone to eat. At the Ghoda Gate signal in Vikhroli (East) Dodke lost control of the scooter. Both sustained multiple injuries. Dodke succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital while Ramgude has been hospitalised. He is in trauma care,” said Sanjay Joshi, senior inspector of Vikhroli police station.

Police sources said both of them were not wearing helmet.

“We have registered a case on the complaint of Ramgude against Dodke for causing his own (Dodke’s) death by negligent driving and causing grievous hurt to his friend who was riding pillion on his scooter,” said Joshi.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 23:53 IST