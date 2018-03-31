1993 Mumbai blasts convict Abu Salem gets ancestral land back after letter to UP cops

Less than a month after 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Abu Salem Ansari complained about the usurpation of his ancestral family property in Uttar Pradesh, local authorities have restored the same to his and his family’s name in the revenue records.

Salem’s brother Abu Hakim confirmed that local revenue authorities have restored the names of Salem and other family members in the revenue record of their ancestral properties.

Narendra Pratap Singh, superintendent of police, Azamgarh (rural) said, “After we received the letter, we called a meeting with both the parties. The tehsil officials were asked to investigate the matter.”

“We are not aware about the recent update, as tehsil officials have not yet informed me about the same,” said Singh.

Salem has asked for a proper investigation into the case so that the guilty can be booked. Hakim said, “We had written to the tehsil office three months ago, informing them about the fraud. But it did not evoke any response from them. We are not in a position to fight them, so we kept quiet. Salem got to know about the issue through a relative and he wrote the letter. The local police station called me to record my statement.”

Salem, convicted for his role in the March 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and for the murder of builder Pradeep Jain, had written a letter to Sarai Mir police station in Azamgarh district and the local revenue authorities on March 6. In his letter, he complained that locals had allegedly used forged documents to grab his ancestral property. Salem also claimed he was suffering from sleepless nights at Taloja central prison after he learnt that their family property had been usurped by locals.

The gangster claimed that his brother, Abu Hakim had taken the documents related to the land from the tehsil office on March 30, 2013, and registered the plot in his name along with that of his brothers’. However, on November 6, 2017, when Hakim went to the tehsil office, he learnt the land was in the name of locals – Mohammed Nafees, Mohammed Shaukat, Sarwari, Moinuddin, Aklaq, Aklaq Khan and Nadeem Akhtar. “It’s clear Nafees and others have, with the help of officials from the tehsil office, made fraudulent documents to usurp the property,” wrote Salem in his letter to the officials.