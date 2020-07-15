e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 2 art teachers booked for leaking papers

2 art teachers booked for leaking papers

mumbai Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:45 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
The Azad Maidan police have booked two art teachers of Chembur-based school who allegedly leaked intermediate papers on WhatsApp. The written complaint was filed by the controller of the arts department. The case has been registered against both for breach of trust and IT act. They have not been arrested yet,” said senior police inspector Vidyasagar Kalkundre.

The booked teachers have been identified as Amit Pore and Gangadhar Sawant.

According to the police, the intermediate drawing exams were planned to conduct from September 26 to September 29, 2019. The papers were leaked on social media (Whats App) on September 24, before the exam was conducted. The concerned department of Directorate of Art of Maharashtra government then cancelled the exams, said a police officer.

The concerned department then informed all the centers to return the sealed bunch of question papers to the examination centre. “The committee was formed by the art department and during an inquiry they found that the seal of one of a bunch of question papers was tampered with and was sealed again, and a bunch was sent by a Chembur-based school,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Pore and Sawant were in in charge of the question papers.

“The written complaint was filed by the controller last year soon after the incident. The police conducted an inquiry and found their roles. The case has been registered against both for breach of trust and IT act. They have not been arrested yet,” said senior police inspector Vidyasagar Kalkundre of the Azad Maidan police station.

