e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 2 dead bodies of women found from western suburbs

2 dead bodies of women found from western suburbs

mumbai Updated: Jul 12, 2020 21:23 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai Police, on Sunday, recovered bodies of two women in the western suburbs, of which, one was a doctor and was found dead in her residence at Powai, while the other body was found in a nullah adjoining the Western Express Highway at Bandra, is yet to be identified.

According to the Powai police, on Sunday morning, a woman called the control room number and informed them that her sister who stays alone in her flat at Powai’s Paradise building was not responding to the door or phone calls. Vijay Dalvi, inspector from Powai police station said, “After receiving the call a police team was dispatched and they forced open. The police found the sister lying on the bed. As she was not responding, she was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital where she was declared dead before arrival,”

The deceased identified as Aruni Ravindra Diwanji, 56, was a doctor by profession and as her son stay’s in London she was living alone. “Nothing suspicious was found as such, however, we have registered an accident death record (ADR) and are awaiting a detailed postmortem report,” Dalvi added.

Meanwhile, in another case, the body of an unidentified woman was found in a nullah near the Indian Oil building, western express highway, Bandra. According to the police at around 11am on Sunday someone contacted the control room number and informed them about a decomposed body in the nullah. The police team recovered the body and sent it to Sion Hospital for post-mortem. The woman must be between the 45 to 50 year age group.

Shashikant Bhandare senior inspector from Nirmal Nagar police station said,” we are assuming she may be washed ashore from somewhere. This nullah (where the body was found) is connected with the Mithi river. Initial Postmortem report suggests she may have died 5 to 6 days before, but a detailed report is still awaited, which will clear the cause of her death. We have registered an ADR as of now.”

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
I-T dept’s utility helps banks, post offices ascertain TDS rates on cash withdrawals
I-T dept’s utility helps banks, post offices ascertain TDS rates on cash withdrawals
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In