2 drivers arrested in Thane for stealing and renting out autos, bikes

Two auto-rickshaw drivers have been arrested from Thane for stealing autos and two-wheelers, changing their number plates and renting them out to other drivers.

The Wagle Estate police suspected them originally in one case, but during interrogation, they stumbled upon seven other incidents of vehicle thefts in Mumbai and four in Thane.

The duo, both residents of Thane, have been identified as Imran Anwar Shaikh,32, and Abdul Latif Sayyed,27. They are believed to have stolen nine autos and four two-wheelers so far. They are in police custody.

After investigation, the two accused will be handed over to the Mumbai police, officials from Wagle Estate police station said.

Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5, said: “The value of the stolen vehicles is around Rs11.8 lakh. We are also tracing the owners of the vehicles, which were stolen over a period of one year.”