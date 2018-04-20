2 held for extorting Rs11 lakh from Mumbai doctor for doing sex determination test

Mumbai crime branch officials arrested two persons who along with their associate allegedly confined a Chembur-based doctor in his nursing home and extorted Rs11 lakh by threatening to expose him in the media for doing sex determination test at his clinic, which is illegal in India. Police said one of the accused runs a local newspaper in the Chembur area.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vivek Joshi, 25, a resident of Ghatlagoan in Chembur and Bipin Pandey, 19, who lives in Vashinaka area in Chembur. Joshi, who is the editor of a local newspaper, seems to be the mastermind of the racket, police said. One accused, Dheeraj Deshmukh, is wanted in the case.

According to police, the complainant, doctor Vijay Kedare along his wife, doctor Sarita, runs a nursing home at Basveshwar chowk in Chembur. Joshi along with Deshmukh entered the nursing home around 3pm on Tuesday and started inquiring about Kedare, who was at home. They asked hospital staff to contact Kedari and asked him to come to the nursing home soon. When the doctor arrived, the duo confined him along with his hospital staff in Kedare’s cabin and took their mobile phones, a crime branch officer said.

The accused allegedly threatened the doctor that they would defame him in the media about doing sex determination test at his clinic. The accused then demanded Rs15 lakh from the doctor as ‘settlement’ and agreed to accept Rs11 lakh.

The accused took Rs2.5 lakh in cash and a signed cheque for Rs8.5 lakh from Kedare, police said. The victim then approached the Chembur police and a case was registered on Thursday under sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 384 (punishment for extortion) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (for common intention) of the Indian Penal code against the accused, the official said.

Officials of unit 6 of crime branch started conducting a parallel inquiry and nabbed Joshi and Pandey in the Chembur area on Thursday. Police said that the duo confessed to the crime during interrogation. “The accused were handed over to the Chembur police station for further investigation,” a crime branch official said.